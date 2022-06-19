News Desk

PM announces nationwide CPR training programme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a nationwide training programme of health Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to save human lives in emergency.

He has directed the head of Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi to initiate the plan immediately to save people.

Salman Sufi, in a statement, said CPR training programme of international standard will help save lives of people.

He said CPR will also be included in curriculum at school level besides training of every citizen during the campaign.

Salman Sufi said an action plan for nationwide training drive will be announced next week.

He further said that Prime Minister would announce a reform programme in health sector in coming days and CPR training is first step to this direction.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘No chance’ of Zilhaj moon sighting on 29th Ziquad eve: PMD

Karachi

Pre-monsoon rains will lash Sindh districts on June 21-22: PMD

Karachi

Rangers, CTD arrest most wanted TTP leader

Islamabad

Islamabad shuts markets by 9 PM under section 144

National

CAA instructs airlines take measures to avoid bird collisions

Islamabad

People have rejected narrative of Imran Khan: Information Minister

National

Govt working round the clock to overcome energy crisis: Amir Muqam

National

FM Bilawal commends hard work, dedicated efforts of Pakistan’s FATF team

Lahore

PP-167 by-election: Clash erupts between PTI, PML-N workers

Lahore

Punjab CM reviews progress on solarization project in Cholistan

1 of 9,946

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More