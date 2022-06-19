PM felicitates FM, COAS on completing FATF action plans

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday commended the relevant persons and institutions in synergizing efforts for Pakistan in meeting the completion of both action plans, covering 34 items, a condition set by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for Islamabad to achieve inevitable white list status. The PM congratulated them and remarked it the important success of Pakistan.

The PM phoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and congratulated him over fulfilling the targets and implementing the two action plans by Pakistan to get out of the grey list. The PM also telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar

Javed Bajwa and congratulated him on this all important achievement.

The PM also praised the army chief in establishing the core cell, in the General Headquarters (GHQ), “which steered the national effort & civil – military team which synergised implementation of action plan made it possible.”

Moreover, the prime minister felicitated the entire civil and military leadership, and their respective team, which was part of the core cell, for putting efforts in that regard.

Talking to the army chief, the PM held that the nation was proud of every person who had worked for the success of Pakistan in achieving this milestone.

Talking to Bilawal Bhutto, Shehbaz Sharif said the entire team of the foreign ministry deserves appreciation for their hard work with other stakeholders.

The foreign minister assured that he would utilise his all efforts to keep Pakistan out of the difficult time.

The prime minister also commended Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and their respective teams for playing their important and key part.

He said the return of Pakistan to the white list would be a big success for the country.

He said such good news will be the destiny of Pakistan in future. He said the return of Pakistan to the white list will help improve the economic and financial situation of Pakistan.