Staff Reporter

Police arrest 66 accused, recover arms and drugs

KARACHI – The District West Police arrested 66 accused, including six wanted for various crimes, and recovered arms, cannabis (charas) and crystal from them. According to the spokesperson of the district West police, the arrested accused are nominated in cases of different nature of crimes including street crimes, drug peddling and others, said a statement issued here on Saturday. The police, moreover, had recovered six reportedly snatched motorcycles, eight mobile phones, 13 pistols, four kilo and 745 gram Charas, 83 gram crystal and tobacco from the accused.

