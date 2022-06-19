News Desk

Police arrest suspect behind murder of businessman’s daughter in law

The police on Sunday formally announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case of the daughter of a businessman in Lahore, saying that her adopted son killed her over a marriage feud.

The police have arrested the adopted son of the deceased woman. The suspect Fahad during the police probe said that he wanted to marry a woman of her choice but his mother was not agreeing to it.

After a heated argument, the suspect opened fire on her, killing her on the spot. “The suspect tried to initially prove it a suicide, however, statements from household servants and others present on the occasion later revealed the motive behind the killing,” they said.

The police have registered the case on a complaint from another adopted son of the woman.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz also took notice of the murder of the daughter of a businessman after it was reported yesterday and sought a report from the inspector general of police (IG) Punjab. He directed them to arrest those involved in the incident immediately.

“The suspects should immediately be arrested and the case should be probed with all angles,” he said and added that they would ensure the provision of justice to family of the victim.

