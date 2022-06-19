News Desk

PP-167 by-election: Clash erupts between PTI, PML-N workers

Son of  PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar and son of PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan were injured after a clash erupted as the two parties have launched campaigns in the constituency for the scheduled by-election in July.

The police confirmed the incident and said that the clash occurred between the PML-N and PTI candidates. PTI candidate Khalid Gujjar claimed that their office in PP167 was attacked by Nazir Chohan who tore apart their banners as his guards opened fire.

“My son got injured after being hit by a vehicle and is currently being treated at Jinnah Hospital,” he said and added that they have submitted a formal request for registration of an FIR against the suspects.

Meanwhile, PML-N candidate has claimed that he was returning home after campaigning when PTI workers opened fire and injured his son.

The ECP has announced schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated. The candidates will be announced election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

