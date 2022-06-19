Our Staff Reporter

PPP plans for 69th birth anniversary of BB Shaheed

LAHORE – The Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab will organise a ‘Jashn-e-Benazir’ programme to celebrate the 69th birth anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on June 20. PPP sources said on Saturday that the ceremony would be held at the Punjab Art and Culture Complex 1, Gaddafi Stadium.

, here while Punjab Senior Minister Syed Hassan Murtaza would be the chief guest at the ceremony. Students from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would present a performance on the slogan of ‘Benazir Charon Soobon Ki Zanjeer’.
A special poetry contest would also be held while the PPP minority wing would present a skit to pay tribute to BB Shaheed.
A cake will be cut at 12 pm on the conclusion of the ceremony.

