Our Staff Reporter

Protest held against Indian PM, BJP leaders

LAHORE -Pakistan Railways Lahore Division organised a protest demonstration against blasphemous statement by the Indian ruling party’s members outside the DS office, here on Saturday.
PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent M Hanif Gull and PREM Union Central President Sheikh M Anwar addressed the protesters. They said that Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi should arrest the responsible of the blasphemy and avoid supporting the BJP members who were involved in disrespecting the Holy Prophet (PBUH). They said that the Modi government was supporting extremist radical Hindus which was dangerous for peace of the world.
They said that blasphemous act was the most dangerous terrorism in the world and Muslim Ummah could never tolerate it. The protesters raised slogans against Modi and his government.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Banks may play pivotal role in poverty alleviation: Economists

Business

15th PrintPak Exhibition in Sept

Business

Kalabagh Dam: A pillar to vitalise national economy

International

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

International

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

International

One dead in Shanghai chemical plant explosion

International

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

International

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

International

Israel strikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Entertainment

Ukraine deserves to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, says Boris Johnson

1 of 2,783

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More