Protest held against Indian PM, BJP leaders

LAHORE -Pakistan Railways Lahore Division organised a protest demonstration against blasphemous statement by the Indian ruling party’s members outside the DS office, here on Saturday.

PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent M Hanif Gull and PREM Union Central President Sheikh M Anwar addressed the protesters. They said that Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi should arrest the responsible of the blasphemy and avoid supporting the BJP members who were involved in disrespecting the Holy Prophet (PBUH). They said that the Modi government was supporting extremist radical Hindus which was dangerous for peace of the world.

They said that blasphemous act was the most dangerous terrorism in the world and Muslim Ummah could never tolerate it. The protesters raised slogans against Modi and his government.