Agencies

Protests intensify in India over new military hiring policy

INDIA – Protesters in India’s eastern state of Bihar destroyed public property and ransacked offices in a railway station on Saturday to express outrage at a new military recruitment policy, demanding the government to reverse the decision, said the officials. Thousands of youth attacked the train coaches, burned tyres and clashed with the officials at the station in one of India’s poorest states. At least 12 protesters were arrested while four policemen were injured, said Sanjay Singh, a senior police official in Bihar overseeing law and order. He said around 2,000 to 2,500 people entered the Masaurhi railway station and attacked the forces. The Agnipath or “path of fire” system aims to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India’s 1.38 million-strong armed forces and cut burgeoning pension costs, said the government. Protesters, mainly young men, said the plan will limit opportunities for permanent jobs with the defence forces, which guarantee fixed salaries, pensions and other benefits. Some retired military officials said the government’s money-saving plan risks eroding the honour of serving the nation and the safety of India. Reports of sporadic unrest in several parts of India prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to hold meetings to review the policy of hiring soldiers for shorter tenures.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Banks may play pivotal role in poverty alleviation: Economists

Business

15th PrintPak Exhibition in Sept

Business

Kalabagh Dam: A pillar to vitalise national economy

International

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

International

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

International

One dead in Shanghai chemical plant explosion

International

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

International

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

International

Israel strikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Entertainment

Ukraine deserves to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, says Boris Johnson

1 of 9,084

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More