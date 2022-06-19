PTI chief again asks masses to join protest against inflation

ISLAMABAD – Inviting the people to participate in his party’s countrywide anti-inflation protest today (Sunday), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday came down hard on the incumbent rulers by alleging that they mortgaged the country to fill their coffers.

The ex-premier urged the masses to come out of their homes and participate in the anti-inflation protest as they would decide the future course of action together. Khan made these remarks here, yesterday while chairing an important meeting of the party spokespersons.

During the meeting, he congratulated former federal minister Hammad Azhar and the members and officers of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Coordinating Committee for working hard to achieve the milestone to ensure Pakistan’s delisting from global anti-money laundering watchdog’s grey list. The meeting discussed the coalition government’s highhandedness, fast dwindling economy, back-breaking inflation, and unabated fuel, power and gas price hike, according to a statement issued by the PTI’s central media department.

Khan said that the PTI government always worked as a “bulwark for the people against any scourge and global inflation, but this corrupt ruling junta mortgaged the country to fill their coffers at the cost of the people.” However, he made it clear that the PTI would not tolerate the situation anymore and “crooked rulers would not be allowed to play with the future of the country and its people.”