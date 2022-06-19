PTI Sindh MPA arrested for alleged sexual harassment: police

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the Sindh Assembly, Shabbir Qureshi has been arrested for alleged sexual harassment.

Opposition Leader of Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned Qureshi s arrest, claiming that police made the arrest to stop PTI’s protests against inflation. He demanded the immediate release of Qureshi.

It merits mention that a woman had complained to SITE police station, alleging that the lawmaker lured her with a job offer and sexually assaulted her.