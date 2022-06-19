RDA organises anti-dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi-On the direction of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), a seminar was organised on Saturday at the RDA offices in connection with the anti-dengue campaign.

A walk was also organised and pamphlets on dengue awareness and prevention were also distributed among the citizens on Murree Road. The seminar and walk were attended by Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director Engineering RDA Amir Rashid, Deputy Director Admin Iftikhar Ali, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Pothohar Rawalpindi Dr Naveed Akhtar Malik and other officers and staff.

The Director Admin and Finance RDA thanked the Health Department officers and gave a briefing on Dengue SOPs. The DDHO said that the general people are requested to visit their homes so that the water does not stagnate so that dengue can be prevented. He appreciated the work of the RDA Anti-Dengue Team and hoped to continue these efforts in future. The Director General RDA urged the citizens to take special care and priority measures for cleanliness and said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in the open spaces. He directed the RDA officers and officials to take steps to prevent dengue spread in the office premises.