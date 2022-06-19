Staff Reporter

Seth Abid’s daughter found dead

LAHORE – Daughter of renowned businessman, late Seth Abid was found dead at her residence in Muslim Town ‘under mysterious circumstances’. Farah Mazhar had bullet injuries on her abdomen. Police have taken the adopted son of the 62-year-old victim into custody over suspicion of foul play.

The suspect has denied the allegations before police, claiming that Farah attempted suicide and he shifted her to hospital. A 40-year-old maid of the victim Razia is also being interrogated.

The police have recovered a weapon from the crime scene which has been sent to the forensic lab. The police officials said that the victim’s husband resides in the United States and all of her children including two sons and one daughter are adopted.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Banks may play pivotal role in poverty alleviation: Economists

Business

15th PrintPak Exhibition in Sept

Business

Kalabagh Dam: A pillar to vitalise national economy

International

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

International

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

International

One dead in Shanghai chemical plant explosion

International

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

International

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

International

Israel strikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Entertainment

Ukraine deserves to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, says Boris Johnson

1 of 1,791

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More