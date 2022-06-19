Seth Abid’s daughter found dead

LAHORE – Daughter of renowned businessman, late Seth Abid was found dead at her residence in Muslim Town ‘under mysterious circumstances’. Farah Mazhar had bullet injuries on her abdomen. Police have taken the adopted son of the 62-year-old victim into custody over suspicion of foul play.

The suspect has denied the allegations before police, claiming that Farah attempted suicide and he shifted her to hospital. A 40-year-old maid of the victim Razia is also being interrogated.

The police have recovered a weapon from the crime scene which has been sent to the forensic lab. The police officials said that the victim’s husband resides in the United States and all of her children including two sons and one daughter are adopted.