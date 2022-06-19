Our Staff Reporter

Sindh CM orders police to get ready for Local Bodies election next month

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho to inquire into the firing incident that happened during by-election in NA-240, Korangi on June 16 and take strict action against the involved culprits. He expressed these views while meeting with Adl IG Karachi here at CM House on Saturday evening.
The Chief Minister, during his meeting with Adl IG Karachi, got details of the firing incident and directed him to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident which claimed a valuable life and created law & order situation during the by-election.
“In the inquiry the culprit(s) involved in [firing] incident must be identified along with their supporters so that strict action could be initiated against them. Mr Shah said that peace in this city has been restored after a lot of sacrifices and nobody, at any cost, would be allowed to destroy it. “Every political party has the right to participate in the political process but with peace and tranquility,” he said and added he would never allow the politics of hatred and killing and violence in the city. The CM directed the Karachi Additional IG to activate all his SSPs to be active in their respective areas, in terms of intelligence-based targeted operation against outlaws and drug mafia. He also directed him to strengthen the intelligence work further so that peace in the city could be strengthened for forthcoming Local Bodies elections scheduled to be held on July 24.

