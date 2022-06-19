Our Staff Reporter

Strict dengue monitoring underway

LAHORE – The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way in the city and surveillance is being carried out at various points of the provincial capital. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem visited Union Council (UC)-18 Mehmoodabad and Begumpura on Saturday, where he inspected the anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue prevention. He also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. All departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said. Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed visited UC-94 Shadman and GOR III to inspect anti-dengue arrangements and issued warning notices to two house-owners over presence of dengue larvae.
He also inspected under-construction commercial buildings and workshops of the area. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. Meanwhile, special teams of the department checked 60,911 indoor and 10,927 outdoor points during the last 24 hours. They also destroyed dengue larvae at 113 point and conducting anti-dengue spry and fogging at 940 points in the city.

