TOECS Level-I Athletics Course commences

LAHORE – The World Athletics Technical Officials Education and Certification System (TOECS) Level–I Athletics Course commenced under the auspices of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

The selected officials from all the affiliated units of the AFP are attending the course that will conclude on June 22. World Athletics (WA) appointed Suppiah Chinatamy from Malaysia as instructor of the course, who will deliver lectures on different topics of technical officiating of athletics. The opening ceremony of the course was held at Jinnah Stadium, which was inaugurated by Salman Iqbal Butt, Director Development Asian Athletics Association (AAA) in the presence of AFP Secretary Muhammad Zafar.

Syed Habib Shah is the chief coordinator of the course whereas Mumtaz Ul Haq is the coordinator. Nabeela Kamran, Executive Member of AFP, and Mudassar Hameed, Secretary Islamabad Athletics Association (IAA), are also coordinating for necessary arrangements and smooth running of the course.

At the opening ceremony, Muhammad Zafar highlighted the importance of the course which qualifies the officials to conduct national level athletics competitions. He also apprised the participants about high number of coaching and technical officials courses conducted by the AFP under the direction of AFP President Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, H(M), SI(M).

A large number of instructors, coaches and qualified technical officials have been certified to perform their duties at National and International level. The successful participants of the course would be awarded with certificates.