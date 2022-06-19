Staff Reporter

Two more test positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA – At least two new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35512 in the province on Saturday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1526098 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive. As many as 35128 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad police begin registration of foreigners, illegal immigrants

Islamabad

Ombudsman calls for resolving grievances of overseas Pakistanis

Islamabad

Interior ministry directs FIA to probe issuance of fake permission letters for tinted glasses

Islamabad

Marriage hall sealed in Tarnol over one-dish policy violation

Islamabad

PSF ready to fund research projects of pharma industry for its growth

Islamabad

HIV prevalence rate in Pakistan stands at 0.12 per 1,000 population: Report

Islamabad

8 motorcycles recovered, bike-lifter arrested

Islamabad

World Environment Day celebrated at PMAS AAUR

Islamabad

ITP organised 2,567 road safety workshops during ongoing year

Islamabad

6 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Rawalpindi

1 of 1,258

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More