Two shot dead in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT – Two people were shot dead in different areas of Lakki Marwat, police said on Saturday.

According to police, body of a young man Kalimullah (22) was found in the fields near Chuharkhel area in the limits of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station. The body was shifted to a rural health centre in Titterkhel for autopsy.

Rehim Dil, brother of the deceased, told police in his preliminary report that Kalimullah dealt in the business of selling and buying old and discarded goods.

Police said that a case has been registered against unknown killers under relevant sections of law in Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station and investigation is underway. Separately, a man was shot dead in Tajazai area of Lakki Marwat.

Police said that Farooq along with an unknown accomplice killed Asmatullah (30) and escaped.

They said that the body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital Tajazai for medico legal formalities.

“A case was registered against the killers under relevant sections of law in the Ghaznikhel Police Station and investigation is underway,” they added.