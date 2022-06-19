West Indies in pole position after fruitful session

NORTH SOUND – West Indies took a massive step towards going 1-0 up in the Test series after picking up four key Bangladesh wickets in the morning session on the third day. West Indies kept striking at regular intervals throughout the session to put Bangladesh under the pump as they struggled in their quest to eat into the deficit without damage, going into Lunch at 115/6 in their second innings.

Bangladesh are in a horrible position and trailing by 47 runs. Just like the first innings, too many batters failing to apply themselves on good batting conditions especially on Saturday. Bangladesh batters have managed to score 65 runs in the session but at the cost of four wickets. Mayers and Roach picked two wickets apiece and leaving the visitors in shambles and staring at the ‘innings’ defeat’ here. But on a positive note, Shakib is still out there and looking solid though he may have just scored five runs.

Najmul Shanto gave his side a bright start by driving Kemar Roach for a boundary in the very first over of the day. Few overs later, he reserved the same treatment for Jayden Seales with Mahmudul Hasan Joy looking solid at the other end. But the introduction of Kyle Mayers worked wonders for the hosts as he went wide of the crease to bowl one just outside off that took Shanto’s edge behind to the slip cordon.

Mayers was then close to dismissing Mominul Haque as an inside edge almost clattered into the stumps. But the former skipper’s luck ran out real quick as Mayers bowled an inswinger to trap the batsman leg-before-wicket. Liton Das then came out with a positive approach, striking back-to-back boundaries. He raced to 16 off 12 but that approach led to his downfall as he chased a wide delivery from Roach, only to edge it behind to first slip.

Bangladesh were clearly panicking at this stage even though Hasan Joy looked assured at one end. The onus was on Shakib Al Hasan to rescue his side and ensure they don’t suffer an innings’ defeat but Bangladesh also needed their opener to get through the session unscathed. However, the hosts landed the killer blow as Roach got rid of the well-set batter. Hasan Joy attempted a loose cut and ended up edging it to the keeper to add to Bangladesh’s woes. Trailing by 47 runs with just four wickets in hand, the visitors are in search of a miracle.

Scores in brief

BANGLADESH 103 & 115/6 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 42; Kyle Mayers 2-16, Kemar Roach 2-29) trail WEST INDIES 265 by 47 runs.