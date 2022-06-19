Agencies

Zelensky pays first visit to south Ukraine’s war-damaged Mykolaiv

KYIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the war-damaged southern city of Mykolaiv on Saturday for the first time since the Russian invasion in a rare trip outside Kyiv. Zelensky’s office published a video of him looking at a badly damaged high-rise residential building in the city and holding a meeting with local officials.
His visit comes a day after a Russian strike killed two people and injured 20 in the city. Mykolaiv has been targeted by Russian forces since the start of their invasion on February 24. In the video Zelensky was shown damage to a residential building by local governor Vitaliy Kim.
The tall building had a gaping hole, with the inside of apartments visible.
A blue and yellow Ukrainian trident was seen in one of the shattered windows.

 

More Stories
Business

Figures in provisional budget extremely fluid: Experts

Business

Growers advised to complete rice cultivation by 30th

Business

Pakistani, Chinese institutions sign MoU to boost agri coop

Business

Banks may play pivotal role in poverty alleviation: Economists

Business

Kalabagh Dam: A pillar to vitalise national economy

Business

15th PrintPak Exhibition in Sept

International

Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

International

One dead in Shanghai chemical plant explosion

International

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

International

Thailand reports 1,967 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths

1 of 4,036

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More