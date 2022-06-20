Our Staff Reporter

2 killed, one injured in road accident

FAISALABAD – Two persons were killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sahianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday the accident took place near Sahianwala Interchange on M-4 Motorway where a rashly driven loader van hit a car, killing Muhammad Saleem (35) and Sanaullah (28) residents of Rajanpur on the spot and injuring to Asad (35). The injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital in precarious condition. The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.

1,660 profiteers fined

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine of Rs 5.4 million on 1660 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last one and a half months. A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 39,413 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 1660 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fines.

The price control magistrates also sealed 21 shops and detained 28 profiteers behind bars during the same period, he added.

 

 

