48kg charas seized, two held in Peshawar

Peshawar – Police seized 48kg charas from a car and arrested a man and a woman in Chamkani area here on Sunday.

Muhammad Ilyas of Peshawar police said that the arrestees were identified as Nisar and a woman, hailing from Faisalabad and that they were smuggling the drug to Punjab.

He said the arrestees had divulged the names of their entire network active in drug smuggling in Punjab and that the relevant police station had also been contacted to trace the drug peddlers.