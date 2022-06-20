Our Staff Reporter

6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball event starts today

LAHORE – The 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022 will start today (Monday) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The event is being organized by Usman Basketball Club District Central in association with Karachi Basketball Association. According to KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, Chief Executive of Essa Laboratories, will inaugurate the event along with sports dignitaries. Top 10 basketball teams of the city are participating in the event, which are divided into two groups. Group A includes Karachi Basketball Club, Street Ballers Basketball Club, Nishtar Basketball Club, Aram Bagh Basketball Club and Civil Tigers Basketball Club while Group B includes Mamba Squad Basketball Club, Omega Basketball Club, Usman Basketball Club, Peterson Star Basketball Club and Karachi Colts Basketball Club. The final will be played on June 29.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Business

FCCI chief stresses developing import substitution industry

Business

Pak-Kyrgyz PTA a catalyst for regional economic integration: Ambassador

Business

Rains to have positive impact on cotton crop

Business

Sale of motorcycles edges up in May

Business

Sialkot made footballs to be used in FIFA World Cup

Business

US recession not ‘inevitable’: Treasury secy

Business

Strategy evolved to modernise agriculture sector to achieve higher growth

Business

NBF sector posts 32pc growth in FY21

Business

Sanofi, Akhuwat Foundation bring diabetes education to schools

1 of 3,156

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More