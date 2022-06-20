6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball event starts today

LAHORE – The 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022 will start today (Monday) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The event is being organized by Usman Basketball Club District Central in association with Karachi Basketball Association. According to KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, Chief Executive of Essa Laboratories, will inaugurate the event along with sports dignitaries. Top 10 basketball teams of the city are participating in the event, which are divided into two groups. Group A includes Karachi Basketball Club, Street Ballers Basketball Club, Nishtar Basketball Club, Aram Bagh Basketball Club and Civil Tigers Basketball Club while Group B includes Mamba Squad Basketball Club, Omega Basketball Club, Usman Basketball Club, Peterson Star Basketball Club and Karachi Colts Basketball Club. The final will be played on June 29.