Our Staff Reporter

Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Bushra seeks fans’ opinion on postmortem issue

KARACHI – The former first wife of late MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Syeda Bushra Iqbal who was against the postmortem of her deceased husband is now in quandary after the verdict of a court regarding exhuming of his body and conducting its autopsy.
The bewildered ex-wife who is also mother of late Dr Hussain’s two children has sought opinion of the fans of the deceased politicians regarding postmortem on her Twitter handle on Sunday.
In her tweet, Syeda Bushra Iqbal raises some question after court’s verdict to reopen his grave for postmortem. She also asked people (who demanded postmortem) that where were they when Aamir was going through a difficult time?
She further said that Shariah also does not allow disinterring, cutting or tearing of a dead body.

More Stories
Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Business

FCCI chief stresses developing import substitution industry

Business

Pak-Kyrgyz PTA a catalyst for regional economic integration: Ambassador

Business

Rains to have positive impact on cotton crop

Business

Sale of motorcycles edges up in May

Business

Sialkot made footballs to be used in FIFA World Cup

Business

US recession not ‘inevitable’: Treasury secy

Business

Strategy evolved to modernise agriculture sector to achieve higher growth

Business

NBF sector posts 32pc growth in FY21

Business

Sanofi, Akhuwat Foundation bring diabetes education to schools

1 of 1,279

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More