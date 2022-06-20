AC discards 4,800 litres substandard milk

LAHORE – Assistant Commissioner Maheen Fatima on Sunday discarded 4,800 litres adulterated milk and imposed heavy fine on the milkmen.

Official sources said that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, the AC along with Punjab Food Authority team checked the milk vans by setting up pickets at Mehmoodabad in Kot Radha Kishan area and destroyed 4,800 litres substandard milk on the spot.

PLAN AFOOT TO EXECUTE

ECHO-CONSERVANCY MEZZANINE INITIATIVE

Sponsored by the Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum executive member, the first-ever echo-conservancy mezzanine structure plan, is set to be implemented soon as a model house in Wapda Town Sheikhupura, said Dr Khalida M Khan, the first female geo-morphologist of Pakistan.

Talking to media here on Sunday, the former chair of Unesco and UN-Kakhtah-DRR at the University of Punjab, Lahore, said that an agreement had already been reached with the housing project under the South Asian Hydro-de-tox initiative, delineated and defined by the SAIRI report on subsoil hydro-toxicity.

An investigative report was released by SAIR (Saarc-Asean Interdisciplinary Research Initiative) last month which highlighted that hydro-toxicity, the slow and gradual toxification of underground water reservoirs, is the main culprit behind outbreak of epidemics in various parts of Pakistan.

Dr Khalida Khan, preceding holder and the proprietor of the echo-conservancy model in the country, said that the echo-conservancy plan was being supported and financed by Homayoun Akhtar Choudhry, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yuasa Private (Ltd) Japan, a transnational automobile corporation, and an executive member of Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum.