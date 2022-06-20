Ahsan takes 16 wickets in CCA U-19 One-Day Tournament

LAHORE – M Ahsan Kaleem, SLA spinner U-19 West Zone White Lahore, clinched 16 wickets in the CCA U-19 One-Day Tournament 2022. In the first match of the tournament, Ahsan, representing West Zone White against Narrowal U-19 at Khayaban-e-Amin, took three wickets for 21 runs. In the second match against Kasur U-19, he grabbed 4 wickets for 30, in the third match, he bowled brilliantly and clinched 4 wickets for 10. In the fourth match, for East Zone Whites, he grabbed 3 wickets for 16. The semifinal saw Ahsan getting one wicket for 20 against Faisalabad U-19. In division cricket, Ahsan Kaleem remained economical bowler throughout the tournament and also Gujranwala and Sialkot U-19 coach Mansoor Amjad appreciated his brilliant bowling by Ahsan throughout the tournament.