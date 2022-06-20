News Desk

Ambassador of Spain calls on Air Chief

Ambassador of Spain H. E. Mr. Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization.

The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the air forces of the two countries.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

New NAB law will protect white collar criminals from accountability: Imran Khan

Islamabad

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind thundershower expected in Punjab, KP, GB

Karachi

Roof collapse kills three in Karachi

Islamabad

PTI leaders granted bail in long march vandalism case

National

Rajanpur man sells his sister for Rs400,000

National

Bizenjo elected as president of Balochistan Awami Party

National

Imran can only bring revolution on TV screens: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Pervez Musharraf: ‘Required medicine, treatment facilities unavailable in Pakistan’

Islamabad

Pakistan sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Lahore

Ramzan Sugar Mills Case: PM Shehbaz appears before accountability court

1 of 8,413

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More