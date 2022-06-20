Balochistan all set to unveil provincial budget for fiscal year 2022-23

The Balochistan government will unveil the Balochistan Budget today (Monday) for the fiscal year 2022-23 with a total outlay of more that Rs 585 billion, with Rs 200 billion Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The Balochistan Government will present the financial year budget 2022-23 at the Provincial Assembly Balochistan in Quetta at 4:00 pm on Monday. Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Kheteran will present the budget.

A meeting of Balochistan Cabinet will be held today (Monday) at 12:30pm to approve the development and non-developmental budget proposals.