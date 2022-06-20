Balochistan Assembly’s budget session postponed

The budget session for the Balochistan Assembly has been postponed for a day after it emerged that the Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is busy.

The Balochistan Assembly session for Budget 2022-23 was summoned on Monday however, the chief minister has sent a summary to postpone it for another day.

A day earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was elected unopposed as the President of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Sunday.

The intra-party elections of the Balochistan Awami Party were held on Sunday and the new office bearers were elected in the general council session.

In the BAP general council session, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar has been elected unopposed as Central Secretary-General. Senior provincial minister Sardar Muhammad Saleh has been elected as the BAP Balochistan President and Minister Noor Mohammad General Secretary.

