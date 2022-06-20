Bizenjo elected as president of Balochistan Awami Party

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been elected unopposed as the President of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Sunday.

According to sources, the intra-party elections of the Balochistan Awami Party were held on Sunday and the new office bearers were elected in the general council session.

In the BAP general council session, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar has been elected unopposed as Central Secretary-General. Senior provincial minister Sardar Muhammad Saleh has been elected as the BAP Balochistan President and Minister Noor Mohammad General Secretary.