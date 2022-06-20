Our Staff Reporter

CAA instructs airlines to take measures to avoid bird collisions

KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has advised pilots of airlines to take careful measures to avoid collisions with birds, especially during take-off and landings. According to details, the alarmingly increasing number of birds had become a headache for Allama Iqbal International Airport and CAA authorities. The CAA has advised airlines to take measures to avoid collisions with birds.
A notum issued by the CAA said that the number of birds has increased drastically in the airport surroundings. Domestic and International airlines have been advised to take preemptive measures to avoid collisions. The increase of birds around the airport is caused by the number of trash bins and the increase of hotels around the area, the notum said.
The CAA claims that they have informed the district administration repeatedly about the situation but no action has been taken to control the situation. On June 19, a plane suffered serious damage after colliding with a bird near Lahore airport. The flight PF-143, carrying 120 passengers, was travelling from Karachi to Lahore when it a bird collided with its engine. However, the pilot of the aircraft successfully landed at Lahore airport.
Subsequently, the technical staff after examining the condition of the aircraft grounded it.

 

More Stories
Karachi

Protests held against rising inflation

Islamabad

Elahi terms Punjab govt act illegal

Newspaper

Noor wins 29th Asian Jr Squash title

Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Business

FCCI chief stresses developing import substitution industry

Business

Pak-Kyrgyz PTA a catalyst for regional economic integration: Ambassador

Business

Rains to have positive impact on cotton crop

Business

Sale of motorcycles edges up in May

Business

Sialkot made footballs to be used in FIFA World Cup

Business

US recession not ‘inevitable’: Treasury secy

1 of 1,279

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More