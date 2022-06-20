Campbell fifty helps West Indies go up 1-0

NORTH SOUND – Needing just 35 runs to win on the fourth day, West Indies wrapped up the game quickly to go 1-0 up against Bangladesh at North Sound. The win helps West Indies solidify their sixth spot in the World Test Championship, with 12 points taking their point percentage to 43.75. The win helps them edge closer to Pakistan, who are fifth with 52.38%.

Bangladesh, who are currently at the bottom, sink further with their point percentage dipping to 14.81. West Indies had an early scare in the fourth innings chasing 84, where they were reduced to 9/3. However, John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood bailed the team out of trouble, leaving them needing just 35 runs at the start of day four. Campbell smashed two boundaries in the second over the day to remove the jitters, if there were any. Campbell went on to score his first fifty at home and finished the game off with a six. The two teams will next clash on 24 June at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia.

West Indies’ decision to bowl first after winning the toss reaped immediate dividends as they bowled out Bangladesh on the first day of the Test. It was a nightmare for the hosts, who lost six of their batters to a duck. They managed to get only 103 and had their new captain Shakib Al Hasan to thank for scoring almost half their runs (51). In response, West Indies almost wiped off the deficit by stumps on the first day. They were cruising along at 197/3 with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite closing in on a century. However, his wicket turned out to be a turning point. Mehidy Hasan Miraz later struck thrice in his consecutive overs as Windies eventually folded for 265.

Trailing West Indies by 162 runs at the start of their second innings, Bangladesh once again stuttered in their start and found themselves at 109/6 at one stage. Staring at an innings defeat, Shakib once again held the fort with Nurul Hasan keeping him company. They added 123 runs for the 7th wicket and forced West Indies to bat again. Kemar Roach recorded his 10th Test five-wicket haul, running through the lower order en route. Chasing 84, West Indies made a meal of it early on and were three down for just nine runs before John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood steadied the ship.

Scores in brief

WEST INDIES 265 (Brathwaite 94, Blackwood 63, Mehidy 4-65) and 88 for 3 (Campbell 58*, Blackwood 26*, Khaled 3-27) beat BANGLADESH 103 and 245 (Nurul 64, Roach 5-53, Joseph 3-55) by seven wickets.