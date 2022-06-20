Central Park Orange win Inter-Club Football trophy

LAHORE -Central Park Orange defeated Central Park Blues by 2-1 on penalty kicks to clinch the Central Park Inter-Club Football trophy here. Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Sohail Bhatti were the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. The match began with both the teams scoring one goal each in the 10th and 13th minutes respectively to make it 1-1. No more goal was scored, thus match ended in 1-1 draw. It was then decided on penalty kicks and Orange team won it 2-1.