Staff Reporter

Ch Shujat visits MNA Shaista Malik

LAHORE – PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, along with his son Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the residence of PML-N MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik and offered condolences over the demise of her husband Pervaiz Malik. Chaudhry Shujat visited the bereaved family eight months after the demise of Pervaiz Malik who had passed away in October last year. His visit to the family is being seen in the context of his renewed political engagement with the PML-N leadership.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Kumrat Valley – Exploring bounties of nature

International

NATO warns of a long war in Ukraine

Newspaper

Dominant Berrettini wins second straight Queen’s title

Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Headlines

PM directs to launch nationwide CPR training

National

Only early polls to avoid political crisis: Imran Khan

National

Masses have rejected Imran’s narrative: Marriyum

National

Pakistan to abide by FATF rules in future, says Bilawal

National

ECP orders probe into PTI-PML-N clash at election office in PP-167

National

President refuses to sign election reforms bill

1 of 9,093

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More