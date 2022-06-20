Ch Shujat visits MNA Shaista Malik

LAHORE – PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, along with his son Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the residence of PML-N MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik and offered condolences over the demise of her husband Pervaiz Malik. Chaudhry Shujat visited the bereaved family eight months after the demise of Pervaiz Malik who had passed away in October last year. His visit to the family is being seen in the context of his renewed political engagement with the PML-N leadership.