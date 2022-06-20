CM reviews installation of solar water plants in Cholistan

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday reviewed the proposed programme of installing solar water plants in remote areas of Cholistan.

He was presiding over a meeting in Model Town in which Bahawalpur division commissioner gave a briefing about installing solar water plants in Cholistan. The proposed project to increase rain in Cholistan by employing latest technology was also reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, he said that human beings along with animals would be provided with water through the solar water plants. He directed early finalization of the matters in this regard. He maintained that the project would be initiated expeditiously by taking into account the rules and regulations.

Hamza directed to review installing air coolers in the shades in Cholistan, adding that water supply options from the canal in Cholistan should also be reviewed. He stated that the step would not only remove water scarcity but also promote farming. He directed to prepare a pilot project in Cholistan to enhance rains by employing modern technology and the final plan along with a timeline should be submitted next week. The CM further directed to submit final recommendations in consultation with the departments concerned about the increase in ambulance and mobile schools. Senior member Board of Revenue, secretary forests, secretary energy, secretary P&D and other officials attended the meeting. Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Vice Chancellor Islamia University, deputy commissioner, chief engineer irrigation, managing director Cholistan Development Authority and officials concerned attended the meeting through video link.

MINISTER REVIEWS COVID,

DENGUE FACILITIES

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that issues including availability of medicines, development projects, universal health insurance and recruitment on vacancies in government hospitals will be resolved soon.

A meeting was held the other day to review provincial medical facilities under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique. The situation about coronavirus and dengue in the province was also reviewed in detail.

The minister said that providing better healthcare facilities to patients in government hospitals was of the utmost importance. Shortage of doctors in government hospitals in Punjab will be addressed and proper hygiene arrangements will also be ensured.

Rafique added that specialized degree programmes, in fields like vascular surgery, will be started in Punjab’s medical schools. He added that the end goal of the government was Universal Health Insurance, calling it the brainchild of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

MPA Moavia Azam calls on Punjab CM

Member Punjab Assembly, Moavia Azam from Jhang called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz here on Sunday. During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, ongoing development projects in the constituency along with ongoing expansion and completion work of the University of Jhang.

The chief minister assured early completion of the under-construction University of Jhang keeping in view the convenience of male and female students. Hamza outlined that facilities for the provision of higher education would be ensured in all the districts including Jhang.