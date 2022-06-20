APP

CPO directs to beef up security at churches in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari here on Sunday enhanced security at churches.

According to a police spokesman, divisional superintendents of police, SDPOs and SHOs reviewed the security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that Rawalpindi Police have made strict measures to ensure security of the Christian community at churches.

The CPO further ordered the police officers for effective patrolling in their respective areas and deploy plain clothes police and well-equipped cops near the churches and public places.  Police also decided to take strict action against beggars and asked hotels to maintain a proper check in and out records of visitors, the spokesman added.

