Dakota Johnson says ‘it’s pretty cool’ to be in the Marvel universe

TEXAS screen – Dakota Johnson recently got candid about her excitement to be starring in the upcoming Sony-Marvel film Madame Web. During her conversation with Entertainment Tonight, The Lost Daughter actress expressed being super excited to step into the Marvel universe. I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn’t already on the internet,” she said.
“It’s pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that’s not so known.”
“There’s a lot of space for us to make her very cool, and I’m so excited,” she added. “It’s always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie,” Johnson shared. “I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones… There’s something about those movies that you’re like, ‘Wow, a real human being can do that!’”

