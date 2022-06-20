News Desk

Dissident PML-N MPA Jaleel Sharaqpuri calls on Punjab CM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) deviant Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Jaleel Sharaqpuri called on the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz on Monday and expressed full confidence in his leadership.

It is pertinent to mention that after a long period of time the PML-N member provincial assembly from Sheikhupura met with the PML-N leadership.Two Members National Assembly (MNAs) from Sheikhupura namely Javed Latif and Rana Tanveer had played a vital part in mending ties with Jaleel Sharaqpuri.

The federal ministers shared the message by the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif with him.

Jaleel Sharaqpuri said that he went to meet the Punjab CM as Hamza Shehbaz has wished to see him. Javed Latif and Rana Tanveer contacted him and conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s message. He added that even before he belonged to PML-N and he still does.

PML-N is my party and I stand with them, while the good relations of trust with the former Prime Minister Imran Khan still withstand, he said.

The PLM-N MPA further said that he even holds respectful terms with the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

“I disagreed with the no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar, the consequences of it are before everyone”, said Jaleel Sharaqpuri.

