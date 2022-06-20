News Desk

ECP extends last date for correction in voters’ lists till June 30

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday extended the last date for correction in voters’ lists at display centres till June 30.

According to detail, the ECP has established twenty-thousand one-hundred and fifty-nine display centres countrywide. People can visit the ECP display centres along with their identity cards to register or check name in voters’ lists.

They can apply for making changes and corrections in name, and addresses. Besides, the people can also send their CNIC on 8300 to check their registration status.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Former Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain appears before NAB

Islamabad

Balochistan Assembly’s budget session postponed

National

Balochistan all set to unveil provincial budget for fiscal year 2022-23

Lahore

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment registers cases against Usman Buzdar

Islamabad

NDMA alerts concerned authorities amid torrential rains forecast

Islamabad

Elahi terms Punjab govt act illegal

Islamabad

Hamza reviews installation of solar water plants in Cholistan

Islamabad

IG Prisons visits Haripur Jail, opens Indoor Games Room

Islamabad

PML-N came to power to save country from bankruptcy: Muqam

Islamabad

PFA sensitises people to control food adulteration

1 of 9,952

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More