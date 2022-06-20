ECP extends last date for correction in voters’ lists till June 30

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday extended the last date for correction in voters’ lists at display centres till June 30.

According to detail, the ECP has established twenty-thousand one-hundred and fifty-nine display centres countrywide. People can visit the ECP display centres along with their identity cards to register or check name in voters’ lists.

They can apply for making changes and corrections in name, and addresses. Besides, the people can also send their CNIC on 8300 to check their registration status.