Entry of sacrificial animals banned in Rawalpindi city areas

RAWALPINDI – The City District Government, Rawalpindi has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals within the vicinity of the city area. Under the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in streets and illegal animal markets has been restricted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.  The decision to ban sale/purchase of sacrificial animals had been imposed to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city.  Tehsil Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi intends to constitute teams to confiscate the sacrificial animals, informed an official here Sunday. The squad will not allow the cattle to walk in city freely, he added.

 

 

