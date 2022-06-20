Staff Reporter

Fake fertilizer manufacturing factory sealed, seven held

MULTAN – The district administration has raided at fake fertilizer manufacturing factory and arrested seven outlaws by sealing factory and godown. Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood carried out the operation and the directions of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo. The team also seized 300 bags of fake fertilizer from the factory. Speaking on the occasion, AC City Khawaja Umair said that fake fertilizer was being prepared into a factory situated at Bahawalpur chowk. Deputy Commissioner has ordered crackdown against fake fertilizer across the district and added that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in it.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Kumrat Valley – Exploring bounties of nature

International

NATO warns of a long war in Ukraine

Newspaper

Dominant Berrettini wins second straight Queen’s title

Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Headlines

PM directs to launch nationwide CPR training

National

Only early polls to avoid political crisis: Imran Khan

National

Masses have rejected Imran’s narrative: Marriyum

National

Pakistan to abide by FATF rules in future, says Bilawal

National

ECP orders probe into PTI-PML-N clash at election office in PP-167

National

President refuses to sign election reforms bill

1 of 9,093

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More