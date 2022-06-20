APP

Five die as floodwater sweeps away pick-up van in Sibi

QUTTA – Five people including women and children died as flash flood triggered by heavy rains in Balochistan swept away a pick-up van in Sibi on Sunday. Three inured including the driver Farooq were rescued while the authorities feared the death toll might rise as there were many passengers in the vehicle which was swept away by rising water in Katmandahi Beiji stream. According to a private news channel, only one of the victims was identified so far as Ghulam Bakhsh Marri.

 

