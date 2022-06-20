Franz Kafka’s The Trial

The Trial, published a year after the death of the author, 1925, but documented 10 years earlier, is the most lauded of Kafka’s three novels, and is both a foreboding meditation on freedom and the helplessness of a person in the face of state authority and perhaps an ominous foreshadowing of the twentieth century’s totalitarian depredations. Heavily influenced by Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment and The Brothers Karamazov, Kafka was found to even call Dostoevsky a blood relative.

Kafka begins the novel with these unsettling words, “Someone must have been telling lies about Josef K. because he had done nothing wrong, but one day he was arrested,” establishing the tone for the entire novel, which is a rather perturbing account of a man placed at the mercy of (unfamiliar) law courts. Although K. insists on his innocence, there isn’t a hint of the crime K. may have committed at any moment in time, adding to the reader’s ambiguity since they are offered as little knowledge as K. regarding his scenario, and thus cannot judge whether the reasonable outcome would be conviction or acquittal.

Absolute acquittal is soon revealed to be an unattainable goal, as is the prospect of a fair trial free of court politics and inter-relationships. Thus, Kafka depicts a desolate world in which a once-respectable bank clerk is unexpectedly brought to trial for no explicable reason and lacks even the advantage of an effective lawyer to represent him. As a result, it is not a notably joyous read, where comprehending these convoluted concepts requires a lot of close attention – fortunately, the language is made relatively straight and simple.

Joseph K. is not quite a commiserating character, as he is needlessly obnoxious to his landlady, Mrs. Grubach, and exploits his neighbor Miss Burstner in the first few chapters. However, it felt as if this only added to the eerie nature of the narration, as he appears to have flaws, as all humans do, although these do not justify his prosecution. K. retaliates at first, having taken over his hearing to plead with the court that the proceedings are unfair. However, his resilience is weakened by the certainty of litigation, and only at the horrifying conclusion would the reader veritably comprehend the magnitude to which K. has given to his demise by complying with the authorities.

The Trial is quite profoundly thought-provoking in its unsettling depiction of a system where people are watched by secret services and then all of a sudden, indicted, expressing the social unrest in Europe at the time Kafka wrote, 1914.

There are distinctive similitudes to Orwell’s 1984, where the central character is constantly watched, and individuals are penalized by the totalitarian dictatorship for seemingly innocuous actions for instance ‘thought-crime.’

Quotes from the book

“It is not necessary to accept everything as true, one must only accept it as necessary. ‘A melancholy conclusion,’ said K. It turns lying into a universal principle.”

“Logic may indeed be unshakeable, but it cannot withstand a man who is determined to live.”

About the author

Franz Kafka was a German-language writer of novels and short stories, regarded by critics as one of the most influential authors of the 20th century.