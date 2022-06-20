Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

ISLAMABAD – The government has set new gas connections target of 537,070 for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited(SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGCL) for the next fiscal which is 38.5 per cent higher than the total gas connections target for both the state owned entities.

The government has enhanced the target for number of new gas connections by 38.56pc, from 387,712 connections during 2021-22 to 537,070 in FY 2022-23, official documents revealed. Besides increasing the number of gas connections, the government also gave high priority to gas schemes in the revised guidelines for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Both the state owned SNGPL and SSGCL have added 387,712 new gas connections to their networks during 2021-22.The total target of new connections for the Sui companies was 437,326 during ongoing fiscal, however, 88pc of target was achieved, the documents added. SNGPL has achieved 99pc target of gas connections, while SSGCL has achieved 64pc of the target.

As per the documents for the next fiscal the target for SNGPL new connections is 403050, which includes 400000 domestic connections, 2800 commercial consumers, and 250 industrial connections. For SSGCL the target for total number of new connections during FY 2022-23 is 134020, which includes 133010 domestic consumers, 775 commercial consumers, and 235 industrial connections.

It has been estimated that both the Sui companies will add 10707km pipeline to its transmission and distribution network during FY 2022-23. SNGPL will add 9605km, while SSGCL will add 1102km to its network, the documents revealed. Regarding PSDP projects, the documents revealed that total nine energy (fuel) sector projects with an allocation of Rs. 2,958 million were implemented, during fiscal year 2022-23, by the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), Sui Companies and Inter State Gas System Ltd. (ISGS) under Petroleum Division. Out of 9 projects, three projects including one lab testing facility upgradations by HDIP and two gas supply schemes to Special Economic Zones by SNGPL and SSGCL are to be completed by the end of ongoing fiscal year.

During 2022-23, with proposed allocation of Rs. 960.05 million, Petroleum Division will continue implementing five on-going projects including Expansion and Up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) for its Sustainable Operations to Facilitate Oil & Gas Exploration Research in Pakistan, Strengthening, Upgradation and ISO Certification of Karachi Laboratory Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operation Office, Karachi Project and three Supply of Gas projects to SEZs.