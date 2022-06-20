HCCI urges HESCO to avoid load shedding from afternoon to evening

HYDERABAD – The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Sunday urged the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to avoid load shedding for 6 hours from afternoon to evening so that the commercial markets could take benefit in that time. A delegation of the HCCI in that regard called on the Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Noor Ahmed Soomro here. The delegation, led by HCCI’s President Adeel Siddiqui, asked for the load shedding waiver between 3.45 pm to 9.45 pm in the markets to enable the traders to work without any power supply hassle. They said as per the government’s order the markets were already closing down earlier and that the load shedding during the reduced working hours of the business community was creating more problems.

Siddiqui said that businessmen and shopkeepers need power supply when they close their accounts and sale proceeds after day-long trade.

The CEO assured the delegation that power supply would be ensured between the proposed time of 3.45pm to 9.45pm on 39 11KV feeders which supply power to the commercial areas.

He said that those 39 feeders cover commercial and residential areas where hospitals, hotels, bakeries and weddings halls were also located.

He said that the schedule had been agreed upon by all stakeholders so that business activities could continue.

The delegation also included HCCI’s patron Iqbal Baig, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi, Vice President Awais Khan and member Pahlaj Rai.

THe HESCO’s Chief Operating Officer Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Chief Commercial Officer Riaz Ahmed Khan, Superintending Engineer Nisar Memon and other officers were also present at the meeting.