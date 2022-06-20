Hypocrisy of PTI exposed: Murtaza

LAHORE – Punjab Senior Minister and General Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday said that hypocrisy of Imran Khan had been exposed after the participation of PTI in by-polls.

In a statement, he said the team of Niazi was facing defeat and embarrassment everywhere, adding the PTI members of the parliament were returning to assemblies one-by-one.

He said the public would not come out of their homes on the call of a ‘liar’ and founder of the current inflation in the country, adding that now the teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were even protesting outside his Bani Gala residence.

Murtaza said that Khan was not even coming out due to the fear of arrest but he should keep in mind that after June 25, he would be unable to hide himself. No one would be allowed to create unrest in the country, he added.