IG Prisons visits Haripur Jail, opens Indoor Games Room

Peshawar-The Inspector General of Prisons KP Saadat Hassan along with AIG Prisons Rehan Gul Khattak visited Central Prison Haripur on Sunday.

It was his maiden visit to a Prison after assuming charge of the office. On arrival the IG was presented guard of honour by a smart contingent of prisons’ police.

The Superintendent Jail, Hamid Azam briefed the IG about the jail and reformative activities for the rehabilitation of inmates. The IG Prisons inaugurated an Indoor Games Room for Juveniles and Adolescents in jail where table tennis, carom, chess, ludo etc games facilities are extended to inmates. The IG then visited different sections of the jail and also inspected the jail kitchen and lauded the efforts of administration for cleanliness in jail.

The IG Prisons also visited the jail hospital and expressed satisfaction over the health facilities provided to ailing inmates.

Later on, he visited the Prisons Staff Training Academy on the premises of Central Prisons and issued instructions for improving the overall facilities for trainees. He also noticed flaws in the building and intended to raise the issue at proper forum.