Imran can only bring revolution on TV screens: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan could only bring revolution on TV screens.

Reacting to Imran Khan s video link speech, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI chief gave call to the people for street protest but he himself is hiding in his home as he did not have courage to come out of his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan lacks courage to face the public and would not dare to come out of his home as he knows it was him who caused economic devastation which led to extreme inflation and unemployment in the country.

She said that Imran remained airborne after announcing the “bloody march” on May 25. Now, ironically he was only appearing on TV screens while his workers were on the streets.

The person, who took Rs 43 thousand billion loans during his government tenure, increased inflation from 3 to 16 per cent, sold Kashmir and abandoned his workers on May 25, could only bring revolution on the TV screens.