India all set to reopen its embassy in Kabul

ISLAMABAD – India is all set to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul after its talks with the Taliban government were completed.

Diplomatic sources told The Nation that Indian External Affairs Ministry’s Joint Secretary, J.P Singh visited Kabul last week and held talks with senior afghan officials including acting Foreign Minister, Amir Muttaqi on reopening of Indian diplomatic mission in Afghan capital.

The Indian embassy in Kabul was closed soon after the fall of Kabul on 15th August 2021. The Indian government sought more security from afghan government for its diplomatic mission and staff, which has been assured.

The Afghan government has given permission to the Indian government for reopening of its embassy and after fulfilling formalities, the Indian diplomatic mission is expected to be open soon. Before closure, India operated an embassy in Kabul and consulates in Herat, Kandahar, Jalalabad and Mazar-e-Sharif.

In the past during Ashraf Ghani’s regime, the Indian embassy and its consulates in Afghanistan were indulged in planning, training and supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan, about which Pakistan had given evidences to the then government in Kabul, but no attention was paid.

Indian and Afghan Taliban government are getting closer at a time when there is significant surge in terrorist acts in various cities in Afghanistan.