Indian troops martyr four more youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in two different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred two youth during a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in Lolab area of the Kupwara district.

In another operation later, the Indian troops martyred two more youth in D.H Pora area of Kulgam district.