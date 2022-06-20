Intelligent Transportation System installed on Islamabad Expressway becomes dysfunctional

ISLAMABAD – An intelligent transportation system installed on Islamabad Expressway in 2019 to facilitate the masses has become fully dysfunctional.

With the population of the capital doubling to over two million over the past 20 years with a corresponding increase in the number of cars on the streets of the city, the city managers had decided to introduce said intelligent traffic system early in 2019.

Later, in June 2019, CDA has installed an intelligent traffic management system on Islamabad Expressway. It was envisioned at that time, the implementation country’s first ever Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) will help mitigate transportation-related problems in the city.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) initially installed the new system over the Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point to Rawat to manage traffic on the signal-free corridor to control different intersections.

Under the project, an array of closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance systems spread along the length of the expressway had been installed. It also included the installation of static and the pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras every three kilometres. The cameras had the coverage area of 500 meters.

A dedicated Traffic Control Center (TCC) was also established that was connected with field devices with fibre optics which was laid across the expressway.

It was said at the time of its installation that the TCC will be equipped with LED video wall screens, video wall controller, video storage and core network switch. Another feature, which this system had introduced, includes electronic variable message signs. Officials hoped that it will improve road safety apart from reducing the impact of congestion by providing up-to-the-minute information regarding incident management, driver information, strategic diversion and other obstacles on the expressway.

For this purpose bridges and existing gantries were utilized to set them up the screens.

The ITS also had the ability not only to classify vehicles but could also to count the vehicles to ensure smooth traffic management, particularly during peak hours.

With speed control deemed a vital component of the system, a point-to-point (P2P) automated speed enforcement system was to be used to detect the speed limits in which the average speed between the points will be calculated.

According to the plan, weigh stations were also to be established along the expressway to inspect heavy vehicles. An electronic fine collection system was also to be introduced under the project.

The entire system was backed up by high-powered batteries to ensure it keeps operating optimally even in the event of any power breakdown.

Sources informed that millions of rupees from public exchequer have been spent on this project but its fate is not quite different than others as most of the sign boards and screens installed on the bridges and gantries are lying completely dysfunctional nowadays—leaving the whole project useless. Reportedly, the civic agency was on a mission to introduce this smart traffic system across the capital, whose formal start had been taken with the expressway.

The system was to be extended to Kashmir Highway, Margalla Road and other major avenues of the city in the second phase but couldn’t materialise so far due to the failure of first phase.

The Director Public Relations CDA Syed Asif Shah were contacted to respond that why such an important project has been left unattended, he said written questions should be sent to him in this regard.

Questions have been extended to him but he didn’t respond till filing of this story.